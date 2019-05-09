Appeal following moped and bicycle theft in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a theft of a moped and two bicycles that occurred in Scarborough.

It happened on Alga Terrace, Scarborough, between 2am and 2.30am on Tuesday April 23 .

A moped was stolen from West Street and abandoned near Alga Garage before two bicycles were taken from a property nearby. The suspects then rode off down Alga Terrace towards West Street on the stolen bicycles.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Simon Hunter. You can also email simon.hunter@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190073220.