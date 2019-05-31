Appeal following theft of bicycle in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the theft of a bicycle that occurred in Scarborough.

It happened on Scalby Mills Road at around 1.50 on Sunday May 26 when a make took a bike that was locked up against the post of the Ivanhoe Pub.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about a male in the area wearing a red bandanna or hat or any sightings around that time and location of a male riding a bike.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Michael Barker.

"You can also email Michael.barker@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190094745."