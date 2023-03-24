Appeal to find missing 19-year-old man from Whitby who was last seen yesterday
Police are searching for a missing 19-year-old man from Whitby.
Leon Layton was last seen in Whitby yesterday and may have visited friends in the Cleveland area.
He was due back home but has not returned and it is out of character for him to be out of contact with his family for so long.
Officers are growing very concerned for his safety and are asking anyone who has seen Leon to contact them.
Leon is described as 5ft 9in, of slim build with blond hair.
He was last seen wearing a grey jacket and grey trousers.
Anyone who has seen Leon should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, if you have an immediate sighting of him, please call 999.