News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
5 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
7 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
8 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
9 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
10 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Appeal to find missing 19-year-old man from Whitby who was last seen yesterday

Police are searching for a missing 19-year-old man from Whitby.

By Louise Perrin
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:51 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 16:51 GMT

Leon Layton was last seen in Whitby yesterday and may have visited friends in the Cleveland area.

He was due back home but has not returned and it is out of character for him to be out of contact with his family for so long.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are growing very concerned for his safety and are asking anyone who has seen Leon to contact them.

Leon Layton
Leon Layton
Leon Layton
Most Popular

Leon is described as 5ft 9in, of slim build with blond hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey jacket and grey trousers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen Leon should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, if you have an immediate sighting of him, please call 999.

Read More
Incredible pictures of Aurora Borealis over skies of Whitby captured overnight a...