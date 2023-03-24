Appeal to find missing 19-year-old man from Whitby who was last seen yesterday

Leon Layton was last seen in Whitby yesterday and may have visited friends in the Cleveland area.

He was due back home but has not returned and it is out of character for him to be out of contact with his family for so long.

Officers are growing very concerned for his safety and are asking anyone who has seen Leon to contact them.

Leon Layton

Leon is described as 5ft 9in, of slim build with blond hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey jacket and grey trousers.

