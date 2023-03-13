Appeal to find moped stolen from Eastfield near Scarborough
Police are appealing for witnesses and information about the theft of a moped from Eastfield.
The black Peugeot Tweet 125 was stolen from outside the registered keeper's home address, on Pindar Road between 6pm on Thursday March 9 and 9am the following day.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email paul.o'[email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC562 Paul O'Neill.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12230042479.