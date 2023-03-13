News you can trust since 1882
Appeal to find moped stolen from Eastfield near Scarborough

Police are appealing for witnesses and information about the theft of a moped from Eastfield.

By Louise Perrin
56 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 7:51am

The black Peugeot Tweet 125 was stolen from outside the registered keeper's home address, on Pindar Road between 6pm on Thursday March 9 and 9am the following day.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email paul.o'[email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC562 Paul O'Neill.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police are appealing to help to locate a black Peugeot moped stolen in Eastfield
Quote reference number 12230042479.

