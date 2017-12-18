Appeal to help trace wanted woman over Scarborough theft

Police want to speak to this woman after a pensioner had £20 stolen from a cash machine on Westwood.

North Yorkshire Police say that around 7.30am on Friday, the victim, a 74-year-old woman was using the ATM at McColl's, but there appeared to be a fault with the machine. The woman behind the victim was heard to have said “I’m going to be late for work” causing the victim to panic and left the ATM as she thought it had not worked but the £250 was dispensed as she walked away from the ATM.

The woman behind the victim then went to use the machine, saw the victim’s cash and took it and immediately left the store making no attempt to give the money back to the victim who was still in the shop buying milk.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, press 2 and ask to speak to PC Zac Waterman or email zac.waterman@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or quote reference number 12170223515 when passing on information.