North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal to locate a man wanted in connection with an assault in Staithes near Whitby.
Published 5th Apr 2024
North Yorkshire Police is searching for 40-year-old Huw Owen who they would lke to speak to in relation to an assault that happened at an address in Staithes on Wednesday March 13.

Officers have carried out multiple checks of known addresses and locations, and will continue to do so, but he has not yet been located.

Owen has links to Staithes, Whitby, Scarborough and Wales.

Anyone who sees Mr Owen, or knows where he is, should contact North Yorkshire Police immediately - either by calling 101 with information, or 999 with an immediate sighting quoting job number 12240045582.

Alternatively, speak to Crimestoppers anonymously via phone or their website.