Appeal to locate missing 38-year-old man who may be in the Scarborough area
Asa was reported to Humberside Police as missing from the Boulevard area in Hull at around 6.45pm yesterday evening (Tuesday December 5).
He is believed to have travelled to North Yorkshire, and may be in the Scarborough area.
Asa is believed to have left the Boulevard area in a grey Audi, and is reported to have been wearing black jogging bottoms, black Nike trainers, a black North Face top, a black Tommy Hilfiger body warmer and a green baseball cap.
If anyone has seen Asa, or knows where he is, contact Humberside Police on their non-emergency number 101 quoting log 427 of 5 December.