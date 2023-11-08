Appeal to locate missing 54-year-old man last seen on The Promenade in Bridlington
Humberside Police has issued an appeal for information to help them locate missing 54-year-old Paul from Bridlington.
By Louise French
Published 8th Nov 2023, 13:07 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 13:08 GMT
Paul was reported missing from the area of Marshall Avenue in Bridlington at around 11pm last night (Tuesday November 7).
He was last seen wearing black trainers, blue jeans, and a big black coat on The Promenade in Bridlington.
Officers are urging anyone who has seen him, or who knows where he is, to contact them on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 581 of November 7.