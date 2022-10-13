Arrest warrant issued for man wanted by police for attempted robbery in Scarborough

Keith Whitehead, 45, is wanted by police following an attempted robbery in Scarborough and harassment.

Officers believe he is in the Scarborough, Harrogate, Cleckheaton, Leeds or Stockton-on-Tees areas.

A crown court warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Keith Whitehead, 45, is wanted by North Yorkshire Police.

Anyone with an immediate sighting of Whitehead should call 999.

Members of the public with information which could help find Whitehead are urged to call 101.