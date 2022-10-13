Arrest warrant issued for man wanted by police for attempted robbery in Scarborough
A man is wanted by North Yorkshire Police following an attempted robbery in Scarborough.
By George Buksmann
Keith Whitehead, 45, is wanted by police following an attempted robbery in Scarborough and harassment.
Officers believe he is in the Scarborough, Harrogate, Cleckheaton, Leeds or Stockton-on-Tees areas.
A crown court warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Anyone with an immediate sighting of Whitehead should call 999.
Members of the public with information which could help find Whitehead are urged to call 101.
Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111. Quote police reference number 12220163507.