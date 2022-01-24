Arsenal of 80 weapons including knives and hunting bow seized from wanted man's flat in Scarborough

An arsenal of weapons has been seized by police in Scarborough. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

Officers from Scarborough Police uncovered the haul after visiting an address on West Park Terrace, a number of attached buildings comprising of flats on Falsgrave Road, on Tuesday January 18.

North Yorkshire Police were looking for a Scarborough man who was wanted for failing to attend court when they found a large collection of around 80 weapons.

The collection included a large number of knives, a knuckleduster, a hunting bow, shurikens, commonly known as ninja throwing stars, and other weapons.

A number of tomahawks and Katanas, commonly known as Samurai swords, were seized, as well as a Chinese Dadao, a machete-like weapon. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

Officers said the weapons were seized under the possession in private, section 46 of the Offensive Weapons Act 2019 and that the wanted suspect was found and has been charged.

The act makes it an offence to own certain weapons in private, including zombie and flick knives, and knuckledusters.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are committed to keeping our communities safe and we will deal robustly with reports of offensive weapons. If you have information which can help us to tackle knife crime and offensive weapons, please call us."

Information can be passed on to police on 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.