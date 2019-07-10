Assault at caravan park in Filey leaves woman with cut lip and bruised face

North Yorkshire Police are today appealing for help with investigations into an assault at a Filey caravan park which left a woman with facial injuries.

The incident happened at the Muston Grange Caravan Park on the afternoon of Sunday June 30.

Officers are requesting the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, which is believed to have escalated from a disagreement on Filey beach earlier in the day.

They said: "In particular, we are appealing for anybody who may have been staying at the caravan site that afternoon and recalls witnessing the incident that led to police being called."

Police said the incident involved a physical altercation between a man and a woman.

The victim, a 29-year old female from Leeds, received a cut lip, swelling and bruising to her face.

A 42-year old male, also from Leeds, was arrested in connection with the assault and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact Liam Cromack via email - liam.cromack@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk - or by dialling 101 and selecting option 2.

Thos wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to independent crime charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190117960.