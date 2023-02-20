News you can trust since 1882
Body found near Scarborough Harbour is missing Merseyside man Matthew Dillon

The body of a missing man has been found in Scarborough, North Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

By George Buksmann
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Officers said coastal search teams had found the body of a man near Scarborough Harbour on February 3 during the search for Matthew Dillon.

The 46-year-old had been missing from the Mossley Hill area in Liverpool since January 2.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Dillon’s death, police believe, and a report will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest.

Officers confirmed the body is that of a missing Liverpool man.
Mr Dillon’s family have been informed and have requested privacy at this time.