Body found near Scarborough Harbour is missing Merseyside man Matthew Dillon
The body of a missing man has been found in Scarborough, North Yorkshire Police have confirmed.
By George Buksmann
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Officers said coastal search teams had found the body of a man near Scarborough Harbour on February 3 during the search for Matthew Dillon.
The 46-year-old had been missing from the Mossley Hill area in Liverpool since January 2.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Dillon’s death, police believe, and a report will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest.
Mr Dillon’s family have been informed and have requested privacy at this time.