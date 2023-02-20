Officers said coastal search teams had found the body of a man near Scarborough Harbour on February 3 during the search for Matthew Dillon.

The 46-year-old had been missing from the Mossley Hill area in Liverpool since January 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Dillon’s death, police believe, and a report will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest.

Officers confirmed the body is that of a missing Liverpool man.