Boy, 11, taken to Scarborough Hospital after collision with cyclist while walking home from school

Scarborough Hospital, file photo by Richard Ponter.

The incident occurred at around 3.50pm on Wednesday November 6 on Mill Street in Norton, near to the mini roundabout junction with Beverley Road and Howe Road.

The local boy was crossing the road on his way home from school, when the incident happened involving a pedal cyclist who had come from the direction of Howe Road.

The cyclist did stop at the scene and after remaining for a short time and passing on his apologies, continued on his journey.

The child was taken home by a passing couple before being taken to Scarborough Hospital by his parents where he was kept in overnight and has subsequently undergone surgery for a fracture to his collar bone.

Police are appealing for the cyclist to contact them, to ensure he did not receive any injuries and to also fulfil the obligation the Police have to obtain and accurately record the details of all people injured as a result of a collision on the road.