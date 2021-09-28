Boy's foot ran over in Eastfield as police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for a driver after a boy's foot was struck as he exited a taxi.

Officers said the boy's foot was run over by a blue car when he stepped out from behind a stationary taxi that he was exiting at around 4pm on Monday, September 27 in Overdale, Eastfield.

The car, which was being driven by a woman and contained passengers, did stop at the time of the incident but it is believed that the boy was initially uninjured and his mum told the driver to carry on.

Later, however, the boy began to feel pain in his foot and attended a hospital check-up which revealed a slight injury, officers said.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for the driver of the blur car to get in touch as soon as possible.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sophie Milner. You can also email [email protected]