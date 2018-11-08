Bridlington bomb scare - man arrested

Police have confirmed a man has been arrested after the bomb scare which saw dozens of homes evacuated in Bridlington.



Emergency services were called to West Street yesterday after reports that weapons and a suspicious package had been found by contractors.

See a video of the scene

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: "The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team attended the property and the suspicious package was dealt with safely. We can confirm that no explosive material was found in the package.

"Our enquiries into the circumstance surrounding the items are continuing and we would ask anyone with any information to call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 139 of 07/11/18.

"Alternatively, if you prefer to remain anonymous, you can do so by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

The man who has been arrested remains in police custody.