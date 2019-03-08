Bridlington drugs raid - thousands of pounds of heroin and crack cocaine seized

A man and woman have been arrested after thousands of pounds worth of drugs, divided into bags ready for distribution to dealers, were seized by police.

Officers executed a warrant in Fort Terrace this morning and found 253 individual wraps of heroin and crack cocaine, worth an estimated street value of £2,500,were seized along with £450 in cash.

Police raided a property in Fort Terrace.

The two people arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and in police custody.

Sergeant Mick McLaughlin from Humberside Police’s proactive team said: "We're finding drug dealers on all rungs of the drug distribution ladder.

"Whether that be drug dealers down an alleyway, or those higher up the chain who supply drugs to them.

"Help us again with any information you may have about drugs activity in your communities. We'll come and find them for you."