Bridlington PCSO Liz Smith, 71, featured on BBC Look North

PCSO Liz Smith

Unlike many pensioners her age, who are enjoying their retirement, Liz dedicates her time to making sure that Bridlington is a safe place.

PSCO Smith, who joined Humberside Police in 2006, at age 58, is the force's oldest serving officer and is thought to be the oldest PCSO in the UK.

This morning, Humberside Police commented on the 71-year-old appearing on BBC Look North.

In a tweet, the force said: "Did you see our fab 71-year-old PCSO Liz Smith on Look North last night, talking about why she loves working the beat in Bridlington?

"If not don't worry, you can watch it here. #InYourCommunity #BobbiesOnTheBeat #KeepingYouSafe"