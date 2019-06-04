Builders and engineers targeted in spate of thefts across rural areas

Builders and engineers are urged to be extra vigilant following a number of thefts from sites in rural areas across North Yorkshire.

A building site in Church Lane, Wheldrake was targeted overnight on May 29, where a power lead and 200 litres of red diesel were stolen.

A quantity of diesel was also stolen from a JCB loader at a building site in Market Weighton overnight on June 1.

A police spokesman said: “By their nature, building sites in rural areas are vulnerable and attractive targets for criminals.

“That means it’s really important to take extra security measures. Wherever possible, keep vehicles, plant and power tools in a secure and well-lit area, preferably a garage or outbuilding. Consider CCTV, fuel cap alarms, cages and other security measures.

“Even simple techniques like ‘defensive parking’ – parking vehicles against solid objects on the fuel tank side to prevent access – can have a strong deterrent effect.

“Also, get your property security-marked. Permanent marking, like a ‘dot peen’ mark, will deter thieves, as it makes the equipment far harder to sell on. It will also be much easier for us to return it to its rightful owner if it is lost or stolen, and could provide vital evidence to secure a prosecution.

“The equipment on building sites can be worth many thousands of pounds, which is why it’s so important to keep it safe and get it security-marked. We want the message to go out to would-be burglars that targeting sites in rural areas of North Yorkshire is simply not worth the risk.”

Pioneered by North Yorkshire Police, dot peen marking involves using a tungsten carbide-tipped pin to indent an object with dots to create a visible, permanent unique number.

The unique number is entered onto the national Immobilise property register database. People can speak to their local Neighbourhood Policing Team or Rural Taskforce officer to find out more about the service, which is available for free to residents and businesses across North Yorkshire.

Police enquiries into the burglaries are ongoing, and the victims have been offered advice by North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce.