Burglar Jorrell Jerome Byram, who raided doctor's home in Scarborough, is jailed

A notorious burglar who broke into a Scarborough doctor’s home while he and his wife were sleeping has been jailed for over two years.

Jorrell Jerome Byram, 21, woke the couple in the early hours of the morning when the doctor saw a shadowy figure in his bedroom, York Crown Court heard.

Byram vanished from the room and the consultant followed him downstairs. But the intruder disappeared and the couple found their home had been ransacked and several items had gone missing, including a purse, cash, banks cards and credit notes.

They also discovered that the back door of their four-storey end terrace in Scarborough, had been unlocked.

Police initially went looking for another man they thought might be the culprit. Within an hour of the burglary, they swooped on a property in the same street where they found the suspect - along with Byram, who “appeared to be asleep”.

Items stolen from the doctor’s home were found at the property but Byram wasn’t arrested at the time and the other man was never prosecuted. It wasn’t until police found Byram’s DNA on a camera case taken from the doctor’s home that he was finally arrested and charged with burglary.

The court heard that Byram, from Scarborough, had burgled another home in Weaponness Valley Close within 24 hours of the raid on the doctor’s home. On this occasion, he and a teenager broke in, took the owner’s car keys and drove off in the vehicle.

In July last year, Byram was jailed for three years for those offences but remained tight-lipped about the burglary at the doctor’s home until he entered a belated guilty plea to burglary at the Crown Court on Tuesday.

Byram, who has been doing time at a young-offenders’ institution in Durham, had nine previous convictions for 21 offences including vehicle interference and three previous burglaries.

The burglary occurred just after 6am on May 31 last year, but at first the doctor thought the person standing in his room might be his wife, said Mr Coxon.

“He then sees this guy exiting the bedroom quickly,” added the prosecutor. “He went to (investigate) and it transpired it wasn’t his wife but was in fact this defendant.

“They both went downstairs… and saw (there had been) an untidy search (and) various items had been taken. They contacted police and they were there within minutes.”

Ian Hudson, for Byram, said there was “hope at the end of the tunnel” for his young client because he had come off drugs.

But judge Andrew Stubbs QC told the serial thief: “You have committed so many dwelling burglaries, notwithstanding the fact that you are only 21.

“What you didn’t do at the time (of the raid on the doctor’s home) was admit that you committed this burglary (and) you waited for the scientific (evidence) to catch up with you.”

The judge said the victims were “no doubt petrified by the thought of you in their house”.

Byram was jailed for two years and four months but the sentence will run concurrently with the one he received last year. The new 876-day sentence effectively replaces his previous sentence.