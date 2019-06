A fish and chip shop in Scarborough has been broken into.

At around 3am on Friday, 31 May two people entered Newlands Park Fisheries by breaking the side window.

Anyone who has witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time is asked to call 101 and ask for PC 1142 Alyssa Upton.

Alternatively email Alyssa.Upton1142@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 12190097724.