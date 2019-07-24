Burglars smash window of Mojos Music Cafe on Scarborough's Victoria Road

A cafe in Scarborough has been broken into.

Mojos Music Cafe on Victoria Road was targeted around 4am this morning.

Burglars smashed the front window with a brick.

Owner Melanie Dickinson said: "Luckily they only took some charity boxes but we'll have to replace the window which is a huge window.

"Today we'll experience loss of earning. We can't trade with broken glass so I'm not quite sure when we'll be able to open."

The incident comes just days after two charity shops and newly-opened cafe The Hideout were burgled over the weekend.