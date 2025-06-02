Can you help? Police launch CCTV appeal after theft from Scarborough's Boyes store

North Yorkshire Police have issued this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Polie have issued this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft in Scarborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred on Thursday May 1, at 09.36am at Boyes department store on Queen Street. A rucksack and some footwear were stolen.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Email [email protected] if you can help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference 12250078760 when passing on information.”