Can you help? Police launch CCTV appeal after theft from Scarborough's Boyes store

By Claudia Bowes
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 14:19 BST
North Yorkshire Police have issued this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft in Scarborough.North Yorkshire Police have issued this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft in Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Police have issued this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft in Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Polie have issued this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft in Scarborough.

The incident occurred on Thursday May 1, at 09.36am at Boyes department store on Queen Street. A rucksack and some footwear were stolen.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Email [email protected] if you can help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference 12250078760 when passing on information.”

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice