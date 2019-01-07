Cannabis and batons seized in Bridlington drugs raid

A man has been arrested after a drugs raid in Bridlington.

Officers from Bridlington Neighbourhood Team and the Proactive Unit executed a warrant at a property on Bessingby Gate.

A baton found by police.

Cannabis estimated to be worth "several hundred pounds" and two extendable batons were seized.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a class B drug with intent to supply, and possession of offensive weapons.

A second man is under investigation for possession of cannabis.

PC Rob Brigham, from the Bridlington Neighbourhood Team, said: “I’d like to thank the people of Bridlington again for their support as we continue our work to tackle drugs and drugs crime in our town.

“We always ask residents to contact us with any information they may have about drugs activity.

“By working together we can carry on working towards removing the sort of crime that illegal drugs can attract.”