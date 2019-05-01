Car damaged in Hunmanby by somebody running across the bonnet of the vehicle

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about damage to a car that occurred on Stonegate, Hunmanby.

The bonnet of the car was damaged by an unknown person running across it – footprints could clearly be seen across the bonnet and roof of the vehicle.

Two males were seen in the area at around the time of the incident at 10.10pm on Tuesday April 16.

Both are described as aged around 14 to 15-years-old. One of them was wearing a dark coloured puffer jacket with light coloured trousers.

North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, for information about anyone who has any CCTV in the area of Stonegate that might have captured an image of the males in the area.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jamie Manson.

You can also email jamie.manson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190068842.