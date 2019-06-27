Cat shot with air rifle in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a cat was shot with an air rifle.

The incident happened in the East Ayton area between June 21 and 22.

A spokesperson from Filey Police said: "Please be vigilant with keeping any pets safe during this time and if you see anything suspicious report this to North Yorkshire Police as soon as possible.

"If you have any information which could help us with our enquiries please contact 101, select option 2 and ask for Anna Wilkinson.

"Alternatively you can email anna.wilkinson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk."