Caught hook, line, and sinker: Bridlington man found guilty of fishing illegally pays the price

Jago Smith, of Harrington Road, Bridlington, was one of five men found guilty of fishing without a licence at Thornwick Bay Caravan Park on August 7, 2022.

He was ordered to pay a total penalty of £443 made up of a fine of £220, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £88.

Between the five fishermen, the total amount to be paid was £1,854.

Jago Smith was caught illegally fishing at Thornwick Bay and has to pay a £443 penalty. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

An annual fishing licence would have cost them £30 each or £6 for a single day fishing licence.

Paul Caygill, Environment Agency Fisheries Enforcement Officer, said: “These five anglers have been rightly punished for the illegal fishing they undertook last summer, and the cases show how seriously the courts take these offences.

“We hope the penalties received will act as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of breaking the laws and bylaws we have in place across England.

“Illegal fishing undermines the Environment Agency’s efforts to protect fish stocks and make fishing sustainable.

"Money raised from licence sales is reinvested back into the sport and, for those caught cheating the system, we will not hesitate to prosecute.”

Fishing illegally with a rod and line can incur a fine of up to £2,500 and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized.

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, stream, drain, canal or still water needs a licence to fish.