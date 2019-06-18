CCTV appeal after fake bank notes used in fruit machine in Scarborough

Police have issued CCTV of two men they would like to speak to following use of fake bank notes.

It happened at Olympia Leisure, Foreshore Road, Scarborough, about 3pm on the May 19 when £500 worth of fake Scottish £20 notes were used in a fruit machine.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 751 Simon Hunter or email simon.hunter@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12190092857 when passing on information.