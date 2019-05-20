CCTV appeal following a theft at Wilko in Scarborough

Police have issued CCTV of two men they would like to speak to following a theft from Wilko in Scarborough.

Two men entered the store, in the Balmoral Centre, and removed two cube speakers on Sunday April 28 at 12.30pm.

They left the shop without offering any payment.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images, as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Simon Hunter or email simon.hunter@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12190076542 when passing on information.