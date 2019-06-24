CCTV appeal following assault in Scarborough

Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following an assault on St Thomas Street in Scarborough.

It happened on May 26 at approximately 11.30pm when a woman walking along the street with her friend was punched by another woman.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the woman in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Peter Beard or email peter.beard@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12190095271 when passing on information.