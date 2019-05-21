CCTV appeal following theft from Sainsbury's in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a theft that occurred in Scarborough at Sainsbury's supermarket.

Two men removed a large quantity of ink cartridges from the store, on Falsgrave, on March 13 at 12.20pm.

They left the supermarket without paying for the items.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, are appealing for information about the identity of two men pictured in the CCTV images, as police believe they may hold information which would be useful to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to for PV Matthew Forsyth. You can also email Matthew.forsyth1997@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190045538.