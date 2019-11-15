CCTV appeal following thefts in Scarborough and Whitby

Image: North Yorkshire Police

On Tuesday (November 12), a large number of toys were stolen from the B&M store in Whitby. Items were also stolen from Holland and Barrett in Scarborough on the same day. The total value of the goods is around £1,000.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images, as it is believed they will have information that can help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Isaac Carter or Adam Varney.

CCTV appeal

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12190208717 when passing on information.