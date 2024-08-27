CCTV images of duo released after fishing gear stolen from Scarborough Boyes store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued these CCTV images of people they would like to speak to following a theft from Boyes department store in Scarborough.

It happened on Monday July 8 and when fishing equipment was stolen from the store.

Please contact North Yorkshire Police if you recognise the people pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist the investigation.

Email katie.hicks@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV images of people police would like to speak to following theft of fishing gear from Boyes in Scarborough.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240121695 when passing on information.