CCTV images of duo released after fishing gear stolen from Scarborough Boyes store
Police have issued these CCTV images of people they would like to speak to following a theft from Boyes department store in Scarborough.
It happened on Monday July 8 and when fishing equipment was stolen from the store.
Please contact North Yorkshire Police if you recognise the people pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist the investigation.
Email katie.hicks@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240121695 when passing on information.