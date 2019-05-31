CCTV issued in Scarborough bingo theft investigation

North Yorkshire Police is investigating a theft from a bingo hall in Scarborough.

Cash was stolen from Mecca Bingo after a man used fake money on May 9.

Police have now issued CCTV of a man they wish to speak to.

A spokesperson said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the identity of the man in the image.

"Anyone that recognises him or who has information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for James Moody.

"You can also email: james.moody@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

"Quote crime reference: 12190083759."