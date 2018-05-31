Court list: Who’s appeared before Scarborough magistrates?

The following people have been dealt with at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court (addresses Scarborough unless stated):

Luke Cammish, 28, of Maple Drive: Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, curfew made and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge for one count of theft.

Victoria Clark, 20, of Westway, in Eastfield: Community order made, ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work, pay £260 in compensation and banned from owning or keeping animals for one count of criminal damage and one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Robert Harvey, 27, of St Leonards Crescent: Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, curfew made and ordered to pay £14 compensation for one count of theft while a community order was in place for four previous theft convictions.

Lisa Jayne Callaghan, 25, of Market Court, in Pickering: Ordered to pay compensation of £216 for one count of criminal damage.

Jade Leeann Lennox, 21, of St Leonards Crescent: Fined £120, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months for one count of drink driving.

Daniel Michael Woolley, 26, of Broadlands Drive, in East Ayton: Fined £210, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 22 months for one count of drink driving.

Joshua Junior Brady, 24, of Longwestgate: Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge for one count of being drunk and disorderly.

David Michael Fallows, 27, of Springhill Lane: Community order made, ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, pay compensation of £100, a £85 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of criminal damage and one count of resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty.

Lee Richard Hornby, 34, of Southfield Grove: Community order made, ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work, fined £85 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and disqualified from driving for 40 months for one count of drug driving, one count of driving while disqualified and one count of driving without insurance.

Harry Nixon, 19, of Strensall Drive: Discharged conditionally for two years, ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of using threatening behaviour and one count of resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty.

Sam Mark Rodgers, 23, of Silpho: Fined £600, ordered to pay a £60 surcharge and £85 costs and given eight points on his driving licence for one count of driving without insurance.

David Smith, 24, of Littlemoor Close, in Cloughton: Community order made, ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work, pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for five years for one count of drink driving, one count of driving without insurance and one count of driving while disqualified.

Daniel Jay Hayhurst, 29, of Cambridge Street: Community order made, carry out 240 hours of unpaid work, pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 36 months for one count of failing to provide a speciment of breath while on a community order for a previous offence.

Emma Claire Victoria Flanagan, 43, of Friars Gardens: Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation of £106 for two counts of theft.

Bruce Crichton, 71, of Sandybed Lane: Community order and restraining order made, ordered to pay compensation of £100, a £85 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of harrassment.

Luke Joseph Kay, 21, of Raleigh Street: Fined £85, ordered to pay compensation of £149.98, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs for two counts of theft.

Stephen Craig Lyon, 26, of Longwestgate: Fined £350, ordered to pay a £35 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of possession of a class B drug, one count of being concerned in the production of a class b drug and one count of producing a quantity of a class B drug.

Paul Ashley Nicholas Brady, 23, of Eden Drive:Fined £40 and ordered to pay compensation of £8.50 for one count of theft.

Sean Michael Carty, 49, of Franklin Street: Fined £370, ordered to pay a £37 surcharge and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 38 months for one count of drink driving.

John Paul Crane, 25, of Durham Street: Committed to prison for 12 weeks and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge for one count of carrying a knife in a public place.

Joelle Elizabeth McCloy, 32 of California Terrace, in Whitby: Community order made, ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, pay compensation of £20, a £85 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of assault by beating.

Craig Edward Smith, 27, of Aberdeen Walk: Fined £323, ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months for two counts of drug driving.

Penny Burns, 27, of King Street: Fined £423, ordered to pay a £42 surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 14 months for one count of drink driving.

Jason Stephen Norbury, 23, of Linden Close, in Whitby: Community order made, ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for six months for one count of taking a vehicle without consent, one count of driving without insurance and one count of driving without the correct licence for a vehicle of that class.

David Keith Ward, 55, of Alga Terrace: Community order made and ordered to pay compensation of £41.99 for one count of theft while subject to a community order for previous offences.

Kelly Ann Gaunt, 39, of Castle Road: Committed to prison for 20 weeks supsended for 12 months, restraining order made, ordered to pay compensation of £260 for one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one count of begging in a public place and one count of using threathening behaviour.

Cheryl Helen Gilroy, 29, Ingsgarth, in Pickering: Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, restraining order made, ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs for two counts of harrassment.

Stuart Bocock, 63, of Birch Grove, in Sleights: Community order and restraining order made, ordered to pay £85 surcharge for one count of assault by beating.

Mark Ernest Auty, 41, of Murchison Street: Fined £135, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £125 costs and disqualified from driving for three months for one count of resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty and one count of driving without insurance.