Court list: Who’s been before Scarborough magistrates?

All the cases were heard at Scarborough Magistrates' Court.
The following people have been dealt with at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court (addresses Scarborough unless stated):

Patrick Dominic Flanagan, 50, of Longwestgate: Discharged conditionally for six months, ordered to pay compensation of £2.75, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of theft.

Barry James Hutchinson, 44, of Summerfield Lane: Community order made, ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 30 months for one count of drink driving.

Sebastian Krawczyk, 41, of Roscoe Street: Fined £550, ordered to pay a £55 surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 56 days for one count of speeding.

Mary McQuade, 47, of Scalby Road: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of assault.

Allister Adrian Paul Frankland, 57, of Queens Terrace: Committed to prison for 16 weeks, ordered to pay compensation of £117.49 for one count of theft and one count of criminal damage while subject to a community order for previous offences.

Thomas Anthony Penman, 74, of Granville Square: Committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for two years, ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs, and a restraining order made for one count of harrassment and one count of breaching a sexual offences prevention order.

Petru Nicolae Rus, 32, of Elders Street: Community order made, ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay compensation of £120 for one count of assault while subject to a community order for previous offences.

Christopher Temple, 30, of Tennyson Avenue: Committed to prison for 20 weeks, ordered to pay compensation of £38 for one count of theft while subject to a community order.

Mark Whitfield, 42, of North Marine Road: Committed to prison for 18 weeks, ordered to pay compensation of £82 for three counts of theft while subject to a community order for previous offenences .

Stephen Jorge Sharman, 25, of West Road, in Filey: Fined £150, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Callum Shaw, 19, of no fixed abode: Fined £120, ordered to pay a £30, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for six months for one count of driving without insurance and one count of driving a vehicle without the correct licence for the class of vehicle.

Sean Tennyson, 46, of Eastborough: Discharged conditionally for one year and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge for one count of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Jason Watson, 39, of Grosvenor Crescent: Community order made and ordered to pay £5.40 in compensation for two counts of theft.

Lauren Victoria Docherty, 21, of Gowland Lane, Cloughton: Fined £270, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge, £200 costs and disqualified from driving for 16 months for one count of failing without reasonable excuse to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

Robert Harrison, 56, of West Road, in Filey: Fined £200,  ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of assault by beating.

Timothy John Booth 48, of Dean Road: Community order made, ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs for two counts of assault by beating and one count of criminal damage.

Fred Massey, 53, of Richmond Street, in Bridlington: Fined £100, ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 and driving licence endorsed with three points for one count of speeding.

Ben Brendan Smedley, 21, of St

Sepulchre Street: Dicharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge for one count of possession of a class C drug.

Lisa Trotter, 38, of Hatterboard Drive: Community order made and ordered to pay a surcharge of £85 and £85 costs for one count of assault by beating.

Valentin Eugen Belciug, 35, of Dean Road: Community order made, ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of theft and one count carrying a blade in a public place.

Lisa Dawn Fisher, 28, of Overdale: Committed to prison for 12 weeks, ordered to pay a £115 surcharge for six counts of theft.

Joshua Tobias Denman, 32, of Muston Road, in Filey: Community order made, ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, pay a £85 surcharge, £100 costs and disqualified from driving for 36 months for one count of drug driving.

Charley Louise Elliott, 21, of Pavilion Square: Community order made, ordered to pay £100 in compensation and £85 costs for one count of assault by beating.

Jonathan Hill, 30, of Gladstone Road: Discharged conditionally for one year, ordered to pay a surcharge of £20 and costs of £85 for one count of resisting a police officer in the execution of her duty.

Ian Adam Hunter, 26, of Blueberry Way: Restraining order made, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of using electronic communication to make a threat.

Andrew Baldwin, 53, of Eastgate, in Pickering: Community order made, ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, pay a £85 surcharge and £200 costs for two counts of breaching an non-molestation order.

Paul John Thomas Frame, 25, of Victoria Road: Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for two years, ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs for three counts of theft during the operational period of a suspended sentence.

Daniel Mario Zocchi, 29, of Filey Road, in Gristhorpe: Fined £120, ordred to pay a £30 surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months for two counts of drug driving.

Luke James Bennett, 33, of Hertford Close: Fined £300, ordered to pay compensation of £50, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of criminal damage.

Rachel Alexandria Clark, 32, of Loders Green: Fined £80, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Stephen Gary Hartley, 28, of Merrydale, in Eastfield: Fined £120, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge, costs of £85 and disqualified from driving for one year for one count of drug driving.

Joshua Louis Ireland, 25, of no fixed abode: Fined £80, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Jamie Stuart Clark, 40, of Dundas Gardens, in Whitby: Fined £133, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Aaron Burns, 23, of Bracken Hill: Community order made and ordered to pay a £85 surcharge for resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty during the operational period of a suspended sentence.