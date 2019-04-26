Damage caused to South Cliff Italian Gardens, Scarborough

Scarborough Borough Council have reported that damage has been caused at South Cliff Italian Gardens.

A large ornamental urn was pushed off its plinth last night and the council are now asking members of the public if they have any information.

A spokesperson said: "It is a shame that this kind of antisocial activity goes on, especially when the gardens are looking so fine with their springtime displays.

"Materials to repair and replace the damaged ornament have been ordered and the damage will be rectified as soon as possible by our Parks Department staff."

The Italian Gardens form part of South Cliff Gardens, currently the subject of a major multi-million pound restoration project supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

ANyone with information about criminal damage in the towns' parks can contact police non-emergency number on 101.