Disqualified driver arrested after being stopped on A64 with £1,500 worth of stolen property

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of theft and had her vehicle seized.

North Yorkshire Police were alerted to theft from Monks Cross Shopping Park yesterday and the suspect vehicle was identified and located on the A64.

Police say that around £1500 worth of stolen property located within the vehicle and the woman initially gave false details.

After further enquiries it transpired that she is in fact disqualified from driving and the vehicle was seized on behalf of the DVLA.

A police officer said: "My biggest bug bear though, children in the vehicle with no car seats or proper restraints."

She has been arrested on suspicion of theft, vehicle seized for no insurance and safeguarding referral to follow.