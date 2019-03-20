Dob in Dobbo! Police looking for drug smuggler who is on the run from prison

Police want the public's help in finding a drug smuggler from Malton who was jailed for 13-and-a-half years, but has absconded from prison.

Daniel Dobbs was sentenced in January 2014 after he was convicted of trafficking heroin and amphetamines following an investigation by National Crime Agency officers.

In November, Dobbs, also known as “Dobbo” to his friends, was found to be missing from his cell at HMP Hatfield Lakes, a category D open prison in South Yorkshire.

The 30-year-old’s last known address is in Malton, North Yorkshire, though he is also known to have links to Doncaster in South Yorkshire, Hornsea in East Yorkshire and Norfolk.

He has a scar on his right hand, a “Dobbo” tattoo in the centre of his back, and another tribal tattoo on his right shoulder.

Alison Abbott, senior manager at the NCA’s Lifetime Management Unit, said: “Dobbs has been unlawfully at large now for more than four months. He’ll know we are looking for him and he should also know that will do everything in our power to bring him back to prison to serve the rest of his sentence.

“I would urge him to hand himself in.

“Daniel is known to have family and friends around North and East Yorkshire, and even if he isn’t in those areas himself, I’ve no doubt that someone seeing this appeal will have information on his whereabouts.”

“I would also point out that anyone helping him or actively frustrating our attempts to locate him could find themselves being arrested for assisting an offender.”

Anyone with information about can call the NCA on 0370 496 7622, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.