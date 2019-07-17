Domestic cat left with serious injury after being shot with BB gun in Scarborough

A domestic cat has suffered a serious injury after being shot with a BB gun in Scarborough.

The incident happened on Ridgeway in Eastfield on July 11.

On the day of the incident, members of the public reported seeing a girl walking on the street carrying two small BB hand guns.

She was described as white, 14-16 years old, 5ft tall and of slim build. She had shoulder length blonde hair which is shaved on the left hand side.

Police are requesting the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident

In particular, officers are appealing for information that may help to identify the female described.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call 101, select option 2, and ask for Paul O’Neill. You can also email Paul.O’Neill@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Please quote reference number 12190129180.