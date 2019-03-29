Dramatic photos show damage to car that crashed into house on rural road near Scarborough

The car collided with a house in the early house of Friday, March 29 on the B1258 between Ebberston and Snainton.

Photos uploaded to Twitter by traffic officer Mark Patterson show the extent of the damage to the vehicle.

The damage to the car.

- > Man, 39, charged with murder over Huddersfield stabbing

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash which resulted in serious for the passengers.

Mr Patterson said: "This is the vehicle involved in the RTC I attended this morning near Snainton where it struck a house.

"Three of the occupants remain seriously injured in hospital.

"Please read the attached witness appeal and get in touch if you saw anything. Thank you."

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "A report was received by police at 5.02am Friday March 29 that a silver Seat Ibiza had left the road and initially collided with a dry stone wall.

"The car had then gone on to collide with a house, smashing the windows of the property."

The driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old man and a 36-year-old male passenger received serious injuries and were taken by road ambulance to Scarborough Hospital.

Two female passengers were taken to Hull Royal Infirmary, both with serious injuries.

No one in the property was injured.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident, but has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the car either before the collision, or the collision itself, particularly anyone who may have captured dash cam footage, is asked to contact Mark Patterson on Mark.Patterson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or via 101, option 2 quoting reference 12190056164.