Drink-driver Warren Lill sent to jail for eight months after crashing into roadworks

A drink-driver who smashed into roadworks on the A64 before leading police on a pursuit has been jailed.

Warren Richard Lill was almost three times over the legal limit when he was arrested.

Warren Richard Lill

He drove his Peugeot 307 through roadworks on the A64 near Malton before colliding with a construction vehicle.

The 42-year-old initially got out of his car, which was badly damaged, but he drove away from the scene just before police arrived.

Officers pursued him along the A64 and used a stinger device to deflate his car’s tyres.

The incident happened on December 10, during North Yorkshire’s Christmas drink and drug driving campaign.

The damage to his car after the collision.

He appeared in court after being charged with drink driving, dangerous driving and failing to stop or report a collision.

Lill, of Pickering, was jailed for eight months by a judge at York Crown Court on Thursday. He was also banned from driving for 46 months.

Speaking after the case, Traffic Constable Mark Patterson, said: “Lill’s reckless and selfish behaviour shows exactly why we target drink drivers, especially around Christmas when we see a rise in offending.

“Lill put the lives of innocent people at risk, just so he could have a few drinks.

“As a traffic officer, it’s always a relief to get people like him off the road and the court in this case has sent a clear message to anyone else who considers drink driving.”