Driver, 19, has his car seized after third collision since he got a licence last year

A 19-year-old driver who was given a driving licence only a year ago has had his car seized after being involved in his third accident.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: "Despite being the only vehicle involved, he was adamant that the collision was not his fault.

"Checks of our computer system showed that in addition to the two previous collisions, he also received a Section 59 warning due to poor driving last summer.

"Following this collision, he drove almost 20 miles with extensive damage to the rear of his car.

"As a result of all of these factors he has been reported to court and had his car seized. Hopefully this will be an effective way to address his driving behaviour and reduce the chances of collision number four occurring and anyone else being injured."