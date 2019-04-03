Driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving as car comes off road and crashes into tree near Whitby

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a car came off the A171 near Whitby and crashed into a tree at the bottom of an embankment.

The incident happened on April 1 on the A171 near Pond Hill, to the south of Whitby.

The vehicle can be seen at the bottom of a steep embankment.

Police had received several reports of someone driving erratically.

Neither those in the vehicle nor any other motorists on the road were injured in the crash, police have said.

An individual has been arrested and is now under investigation for impaired driving due to drugs.

North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group said on social media: "Occupants of this vehicle very lucky not to be injured.

"Initially reported by several people as driving erratically, the vehicle then left the road at a steep point and went down an embankment.

"The driver was arrested and now under investigation for impaired driving (drugs).

"Blood sample on its way for analysis."