Driver blows more than double the legal alcohol limit after driving the wrong way up Victoria Road

A driver has been charged after blowing more double the legal drink driving limit when police stopped them for driving the wrong way up Victoria Road.

The incident happened at around 3.15am on Sunday July 28.

A PSCO spotted the vehicle going the wrong way up the one-way system on Victoria Road and colleagues then stopped the driver.

The driver then blew 84 into a breathalyser on the roadside (84 microgrammes of alcohol to 100 millilitres of breath) - the legal limit is 35mg per 100ml.

Police confirmed that the driver has now been charged to court.