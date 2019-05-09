Driver convicted of careless driving after pulling out of traffic queue and colliding with motorcycle on A64

A driver that caused a collision on the A64 by pulling out of a traffic queue has been convicted and fined.

North Yorkshire Police say that the investigation showed that he pulled out of a queue of traffic into the path of the motorcycle and subsequently the rider and pillion were thrown from the bike.

Both were injured and the rider in particular suffered serious arm injuries during the collision in May 2018.

One year later he is still undergoing treatment and has not regained full use of his arm.

The car driver was prosecuted for careless driving and pleaded not guilty at the trail this week.

However, he was convicted of the offence and the court sentenced him to six points and fines/costs of £1761.

Police ask: "When using the roads please look out for each other, particularly vulnerable road users, check your mirrors and #thinkbike #thinkbiker"