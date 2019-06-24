Driver failed to stop after road traffic collision in Scarborough

Police in Scarborough are appealing for information and dash-cam footage following a fail to stop road traffic collision on Avenue Road, Scarborough.

The collision was reported at 8.30pm on Sunday June 16 when a Black Vauxhall Astra crashed through the garden wall of a residential property on Avenue Road, causing substantial damage to both the vehicle and the address.

Despite the damage caused the offending vehicle immediately left the scene.

Officers located a vehicle some distance away from the scene with considerable front end damage and the suspected driver was arrested.

As part of their investigation, police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision itself and to anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the vehicle immediately before or after the collision.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call 101 and ask for Matt Smout or email Matthew.Smout@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 12190108540.