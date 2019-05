Drivers involved in a head-on collision have walked away with minor injuries.

The crash, near Risedale School, Catterick Garrison, occurred yesterday [May 13].

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police, said: "The Mercedes driver was detained having provided a positive test for Cocaine, a blood sample has been taken for analysis.

"They will have an opportunity in due course to explain why they were travelling on the wrong side of the road.

"And yes, sometimes we do despair."