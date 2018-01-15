East Yorkshire crossbow suspect Anthony Lawrence - what we know so far

Police launched a search for Anthony Lawrence after a man was found dead and his pregnant girlfriend suffered injuries in an attack at their home near Driffield.

Suspected ‘crossbow killer’ found dead in vehicle in North Yorkshire after major manhunt

Anthony Lawrence.

Last night Lawrence was found dead at around 6pm in a vehicle in rural North Yorkshire after the manhunt continued for a third night, police said.

* Shane Gilmer, 30, died on Saturday after an attack at the couple’s home on Friday night. His partner Laura Sugden and their unborn baby were last night said to be in a stable condition.

* Southburn, a village near Driffield, East Yorkshire, had been cordoned off all weekend as police searched nearby woods for the suspect, who was named by detectives as Anthony Lawrence, the couple’s neighbour.

* Police search teams, sniffer dogs and helicopters scoured the area. Police said a crossbow had been recovered and senior officers urged members of the public not to approach the suspect.

The victim was named as Shane Gilmer, aged 30

* Detective Chief Inspector Stewart Miller, of Humberside Police, said last night: “We can confirm that at around 6pm this evening officers discovered the body of a man believed to be 55-year-old Anthony Lawrence, in a vehicle in a rural location in North Yorkshire.

“Mr Lawrence was wanted in relation to the murder of Shane Gilmer and the attempted murder of his pregnant girlfriend Laura Sugden on Friday 12 January.

“Since Friday evening we have been carrying out extensive enquiries into Mr Lawrence’s whereabouts, which led to the location in North Yorkshire, upon where officers discovered a body. We are being supported by North Yorkshire Police as part of our wider investigation.”

* Neighbours spoke of their horror at hearing of the tragedy in the normally peaceful area. I’ve never known a quieter village for something like this to happen in,” said Chris King, 25.

* East Riding of Yorkshire councillor for the Southburn area Coun Felicity Temple added: “It is a terrible shame and I am very sorry it has happened. “Obviously, my deep heartfelt sympathies go out to the family of those involved.”

Murder latest: Suspected 'crossbow killer' was victims' neighbour