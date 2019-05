North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have responded to reports of a fire in the open near some derelict buildings.

Scarborough crews attended the incident at 7.50pm, last night (April 30), and on arrival firefighters confirmed a large amount of rubbish had been set alight inside a derelict outbuilding.

The cause of the fire was believed to be deliberate.

Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel.