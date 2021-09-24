The victim, a woman in her 80s, was walking with the aid of a stick on Valley Bridge Road outside Sports Direct when the thief approached and forcefully snatched the stick from her. The thief then ran off with the walking stick along Westborough.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened between 2.30pm and 3pm on Friday, September 17.

Officers said the suspect then attempted to snatch a walking stick from another member of the public.

The theft happened outside of Sports Direct at the top of Scarborough high street and police are now appealing for witnesses.

The suspect is described as a white woman, aged in her mid-20s, of slim build and around 5ft 2 or 3ins tall. She had short, black hair and was wearing a black, long-sleeve t-shirt, black trousers, and black shoes.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding these incidents. If you witnessed anything, or were targeted in the same way, please contact us."